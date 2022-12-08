Your Photos
Taco-loving woman celebrates 108th birthday

A woman in Louisiana celebrated her 108th birthday with family, continuing to outlive all six of her siblings and her three sons. (Source: KSLA)
By Domonique Benn and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana celebrated her 108th birthday with family, continuing to outlive all six of her siblings and her three sons.

“I think it is great I have been here this long,” Christine Homan said.

Homan was born on Dec. 4, 1914, during World War I.

She said she’s adjusted well over the years, watching everything change from cars to technology. Homan stunned computer instructors at the public library by learning email and Microsoft Publisher when was 101 years old.

Homan was born in Kentucky and moved to Louisiana while one of her sons was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base.

She said she’s done a little of everything in her life – working in the crops, at a sewing factory, Sears and Kroger.

“For the most part, I’ve had a good life,” Homan said. “I’ve worked all my life. It’s time to rest.”

The staff at the senior living facility where she has been living for the past three years said at her age, she’s very independent and loves to talk about growing up on a farm in Kentucky.

The wellness director said staff members will try to help her, but she pushes back, saying she’s got it handled.

Homan’s family visits her every day, often bringing her favorite food: hard shell tacos from Taco Bell.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

