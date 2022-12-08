This week’s Golden Apple award recipient is a family and consumer sciences teacher from New Ulm High School.

Your Photos
This week's Golden Apple award recipient is Jane Christian, a family consumer sciences teacher from New Ulm High School.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jane Christian has been teaching family and consumer sciences teacher from New Ulm High School.

Jane Christian has been teaching at New Ulm for five years. Christian says the piece she would take from her teaching experience is that the skills she teaches her students apply to people whether it’s their personal life, their family life, their community life or career life.

“And that’s one of the biggest goals for me,” said Christian, “is to help students see how does school fit into our role in life?”

Christian teaches seven classes and prepares her students for real world, hands-on learning.

Christian was inspired for the Golden Apple award by a student that was inspired to pursue a career related to what she learned in Christian’s class.

