Winter weather advisory issued ahead of snow, slight freezing drizzle chance

A winter weather advisory will go into effect this evening before snow moves in late tonight with a slight freezing drizzle chance mixed in.

Today will remain rather quiet with increasing clouds through the late morning and early afternoon hours and light winds. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s across the area before dipping into the mid-20s by the evening hours. The low for today will occur through this evening, this means that temperatures are projected to slowly rise and hover in the low-30s overnight into early tomorrow morning. This slight rise in temperatures is why we are looking at a slight freezing drizzle chance mixed with the overnight snow showers which will continue into tomorrow morning. Snow will move into southwestern Minnesota between 9 pm and 10 pm tonight before moving into the Mankato area between 11 pm and midnight. The slight freezing drizzle chance will cause concern for very slick roads and sidewalks for tomorrow morning’s commute. Due to the snow moving in and the slight freezing drizzle chance, a winter weather advisory will go into effect at 6 pm this evening and remain in effect until 9 am Friday morning.

Snow showers will continue through tomorrow morning with the slight freezing drizzle chance continuing as well due to temperatures steadily hovering in the low-30s. By tomorrow morning/early afternoon hours, we are looking at 2 to 4 inches of snow with some areas along with Minnesota-Iowa border looking at up to 5 inches possible. The winter weather advisory will come to an end at 9 am as snow showers are projected to wrap up between 9 am and 10 am, leaving behind cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Despite snow showers wrapping up, a few flurries through the afternoon hours are possible, but are not likely to accumulate. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the remainder of the day with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. Friday night will remain on the cloudy side as a wintery mix of rain/snow move back into the area through the overnight hours and early Saturday morning with temperatures hovering in the low-30s.

Saturday will remain rather cloudy with a wintery mix of rain/snow/freezing drizzle possible through the early morning hours before wrapping up leaving behind cloudy skies. This will add more hazardous conditions with slick spots on roads and sidewalks around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph. Saturday night will remain cloudy with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be our next dry/quiet day of the weekend and upcoming week with cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures will rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours before dropping back into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

The next winter system will start to move in late Monday night bringing in a bag of mixed precipitation and windy conditions. This system is associated with a passing low pressure system and cold front. This means that we are not just looking at a drop in temperatures following the precipitation chances, but an increase in winds as well. Winds will start to increase up to 20 mph by Monday with gusts up to 30 mph mixed in. Winds Tuesday through the rest of next week into next weekend will continue to range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 40 mph.

Monday will start off quiet with cloudy skies and temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s. Mixed precipitation of rain, snow, and freezing rain will move into the area late Monday night and continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning with temperatures will dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

Temperatures through the first half of next week will continue to hover in the low to mid-30s across the area, which is why we are looking at a rain, snow, freezing rain mix continuing not only Monday but throughout Tuesday as well. The wintery mix will likely transition back into snow showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the upper-20s.

Wednesday will remain on the cloudy side with snow showers continuing in the area as highs hover in the low-30s with strong winds mixed in. Snow showers will continue through the evening and night as temperatures gradually drop into the low to mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Snow showers will start to wrap up throughout Thursday with flurry chances continuing into Friday. Temperatures on Thursday will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours before dropping into the upper-teens by Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday of next week and weekend are looking to remain on the quiet but cloudy side with strong winds sticking around a dropping temperatures. Friday will be cold with highs hovering in the low-20s and winds up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will fall into the upper-single digits and low-teens by Saturday morning. Saturday will be bitter with winds ranging between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens through the afternoon hours with mostly cloudy skies before dipping into the single digits by Sunday morning.

