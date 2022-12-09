Drive-thru toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots this starts this weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting tomorrow, and continuing through Dec. 13, the community is asked to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the Store-It facility located at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato. The toy drive will open for donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The covered bay will be available for guests to drive in, out of the elements, and drop off their toy donation.

Children, as well as the young at heart, will also be able to enjoy festive music and decorations throughout the event.

