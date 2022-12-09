Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Drive-thru toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots this starts this weekend

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Starting tomorrow, and continuing through Dec. 13, the community is asked to bring new, unwrapped toy donations to the Store-It facility located at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato. The toy drive will open for donations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The covered bay will be available for guests to drive in, out of the elements, and drop off their toy donation.

Children, as well as the young at heart, will also be able to enjoy festive music and decorations throughout the event.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Drive-thru toy drop-off for Toys for Tots begins this weekend
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
The weekend will have relatively quiet conditions despite a slim freezing drizzle chance before...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-09-2022 - clipped version
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa