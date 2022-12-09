Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato

The EAB larvae is an invasive species that kills ash trees
KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture discovered the infested trees as part of a routine tree survey. Mankato and North Mankato have been pre-emptively removing ash trees since August.

EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Minnesota is highly susceptible to this invasive insect because it has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.

The biggest risk of spreading EAB comes from people unknowingly moving firewood or other ash products harboring larvae.

Follow these steps to help reduce the spread of EAB:

  • Don’t transport firewood. Buy firewood locally from approved vendors, and burn it where you buy it.
  • View Blue Earth County EAB quarantine information and be aware of the restrictions on moving products such as ash trees, wood chips and firewood.
  • Watch your ash trees for infestation. If you think your ash tree is infested, visit the MDA EAB Information for Homeowners guide for resources on identifying EAB, how to hire tree care professionals and insecticide options for protecting your ash tree(s).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Drive-thru toy drop-off for Toys for Tots begins this weekend
The EAB larvae is an invasive species that kills ash trees. The Minnesota Department of...
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato
Drive-thru toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots this starts this weekend
The weekend will have relatively quiet conditions despite a slim freezing drizzle chance before...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-09-2022 - clipped version