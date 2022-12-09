For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Agriculture discovered the infested trees as part of a routine tree survey. Mankato and North Mankato have been pre-emptively removing ash trees since August.

EAB larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. Minnesota is highly susceptible to this invasive insect because it has approximately one billion ash trees, the most of any state in the nation.

The biggest risk of spreading EAB comes from people unknowingly moving firewood or other ash products harboring larvae.

Follow these steps to help reduce the spread of EAB:

Don’t transport firewood. Buy firewood locally from approved vendors, and burn it where you buy it.

View Blue Earth County EAB quarantine information and be aware of the restrictions on moving products such as ash trees, wood chips and firewood.

Watch your ash trees for infestation. If you think your ash tree is infested, visit the MDA EAB Information for Homeowners guide for resources on identifying EAB, how to hire tree care professionals and insecticide options for protecting your ash tree(s).

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.