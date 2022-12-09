Your Photos
Mankato artist featured in Timberwolves “Own Every Canvas” campaign

By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every year since 2017, Nike has collaborated with NBA teams to create city jerseys. The Wolves say this year’s campaign is “own every canvas” which is aimed at celebrating court community and culture.

“This year in particular we wanted to celebrate the vibrant, creative community that exists in the state of Minnesota,” chief marketing officer for Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx Mike Grahl said.

With the idea of reaching out across the state, the Timberwolves reached out to Minnesota artists in Duluth, Rochester and Mankato to design billboards to promote this campaign.

Megan Fick comes from a family of artists and has always felt inspired to pursue an art career. She was drawn to Mankato to pursue a degree in art and has been living here ever since.

“An important part about the project was being able to display what makes me unique and our community unique,” Fick said.

For her billboard design, Fick used inspiration from the outdoor opportunities Mankato provides like Minneopa State Park and camping sites throughout to highlight some of her favorite elements of southwestern Minnesota.

“Basically I just wanted to have a sense of warmth and nostalgia when people pass by them,” Fick said. “And I just used different colors from the NBA jerseys.”

The Timberwolves will continue to feature the city edition jerseys on the court while also celebrating local artists throughout the remainder of the season.

“It is fantastic to see again the diversity of styles, of mediums, of personalities and that is the beauty of art and creators is that self expression that comes to life in a fun fun way,” Grahl said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

