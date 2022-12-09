Monster winter storm will bring rain, ice and snow next week

The heavy snow has ended, but flurries and patchy areas of light freezing drizzle will continue to create scattered slippery spots Friday night into Saturday morning. After a break from the precipitation on Sunday and Monday, a powerful storm system will bring multiple waves of rain, freezing rain and snow from late Monday night through at least Thursday. There will be travel impacts next week. Keep reading for a deeper dive into next week’s storm system.

The rest of today will be cloudy with a few flurries and some off and on freezing drizzle. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 30s, so there will be some melting on the roads, but there will also be plenty of icy patches. Don’t let them catch you off guard. Tonight will be cloudy with a few more flurries and a little more patchy light freezing drizzle. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s overnight. Expect more of the same on Saturday. A few flurries and a little light, patchy freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday morning. Clouds will stick around throughout the day, but temperatures will climb into the mid 30s on Saturday afternoon and that should help clear some of the ice on roads. Sunday and Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30 on Sunday, mid 30s on Monday.

THE LATEST ON NEXT WEEK’S WINTER STORM

A powerful winter storm system will move across the upper Midwest next week, bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. This storm system is unusual in that it will be bringing in a significant amount of moisture. Most of our long-range models are suggesting that this storm will contain enough moisture for well over an inch of rain. That’s not typical for a December storm system. If all of that were to come in the form of snow, we could be talking over a foot. But I do not think that is going to happen. Our latest forecast data suggests that the best chance for significant snow accumulation will be across the Dakotas, northern Minnesota and far western Minnesota. Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa will likely get a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. All of that will come in multiple rounds, starting late Monday night and continuing through at least Thursday. The track of the storm will be the deciding factor in where the heaviest snow falls. If it tracks further north, we will get more rain and ice followed by less snow. If this system takes a more southerly track, we will likely end up with more snow. Potentially significant snow accumulation. It’s still way too early to make a call on where this thing will track. For now, just know that there will be ice and snow related travel issues next week. Check the weather and check it often. We will get a better sense of the potential storm track and more specific with where we think the heaviest snow will be in the coming days. As always, the KEYC Weather Team will keep the updates coming as this system develops.

