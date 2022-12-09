Relatively quiet weekend ahead of winter storm system next week

Once the snow wraps up today, the weekend weather conditions will be relatively quiet (despite a very slim wintery mix chance early Saturday morning) before a winter storm system brings in messy precipitation chances throughout next week.

Snow will wrap up today through the mid to late morning hours leaving behind 2 to 4 inches across the area with some areas along the Minnesota, Iowa border looking up to 5 inches possible. As snow wraps up, roads will remain completely to partially snow covered through the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon hours as plow drivers continue to work at getting them cleared. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with light winds and cloudy skies sticking around. Tonight will remain cloudy with a very slim wintery mix chance after midnight possible as temperatures continue to hover in the low-30s.

Saturday will remain on the cloudy side with a very slim wintery mix chance through the early morning hours. The slim chance will diminish through the mid to late morning hours as skies remain cloudy. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with light winds mixed in. Temperatures will gradually drop into the low-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures rising into the low-30s by the afternoon hours. Winds will range up to 15 mph through the day with cloudy skies sticking around. Sunday night will remain cloudy but quiet with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s by Monday morning.

The next winter storm system will bring in a mixed bag of precipitation from rain to freezing rain/drizzle to snow late Monday night and continue through to the end of the week.

Monday will remain rather quiet through the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the mid-30s. Winds will be the first thing we notice changing in the area as they are projected to increase up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Conditions will really start to change through the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will dip into the low-30s with a wintery mix moving into the area consisting of rain and freezing rain with some light snow possible.

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a bag of mixed precipitation falling through the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the day. Given that the ground is relatively frozen now, we are looking at rain/freezing rain mixed with snow due to temperatures in the 30s and strong winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph at times. This will lead to hazardous road conditions with slick spots expected. Temperatures will dip into the low-30s by Wednesday morning. With temperatures in the low-30s overnight we are looking at more of a freezing drizzle/snow mix overnight.

Temperatures on Wednesday will rise back into the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. This means that the freezing drizzle/snow mix will transition back into a rain, freezing drizzle, snow mix with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 possible at times. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning, which means that mixed bag of precipitation will slowly but surely transition into snow overnight.

Temperatures throughout Thursday will remain below freezing with highs hovering in the upper-20s. This means that once the wintery mix transitions into snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning, we will likely continue to see just snow fall through the remainder of Thursday. The concern on Thursday comes with the winds mixed with the falling snow. Winds are projected to range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This will likely lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility and/ or blizzard like conditions at times. Snow will continue into Thursday night as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Friday morning.

Friday into the weekend will be on the quieter side with just some flurry chances possible throughout Friday. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-teens heading into the weekend with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph sticking around along with cloudy skies. Temperatures Friday night will hover in the single digits and range between the single digits and low-teens Saturday night.

