Thursday Night Sports (12/8)

Mankato East junior Carson Schwiem guided the Cougars to a big win over St. Peter.
By Mary Rominger, Rob Clark , Anfernee Patterson and Jackson Jirik
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here’s the highlights from Thursday’s local sports action:

High School Boys Basketball

Mankato East vs. St. Peter

Mankato West vs. Northfield

Jackson County Central vs. Windom

St. James Area vs. Pipestone

High School Girls Basketball

Mankato Loyola vs. Nicollet

New Ulm Cathedral vs. Minnesota Valley Lutheran

Boys High School Hockey

New Ulm vs. Fairmont

