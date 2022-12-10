Jury reaches verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting near Mayo Clinic Health System

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a Mankato man involved in a shooting on Echo Street in Mankato, near the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital last fall.

Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed faced charges of attemtped murder, two counts posession of a firearm and second degree assault. He has been found guilty of second degree assault and one of the counts of possesion of a firearm. According to the report, Mohamed was involved in an argument with the victim about a ring. Mohammed left the apartment before coming back to shoot the victim.

Mohamed’s sentencing will be in February.

