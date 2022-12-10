Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kidnapping charges filed against Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plunkett has been charged with taking a child without the legal rights to so so as well as burglary. Both charges are felonies.

Plunkett is the biological mother of the child.

Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and burglary on North 6th Street. Accorrding to court documents, the child was transferred to foster care on Dec. 2nd. Police say Plunkett broke into the residence and then took her son, then drove her SUV up I-35. She was eventually taken into police custody on a traffic stop in Rice County before being transferred to the Blue Earth County Jail where she is currently being held.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Drive-thru toy drop-off for Toys for Tots begins this weekend
Kidnapping charges filed against Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett
The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as Derek Chauvin...
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD - clipped version
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato
For the first time, the Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Mankato