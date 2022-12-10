Kidnapping charges filed against Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Plunkett has been charged with taking a child without the legal rights to so so as well as burglary. Both charges are felonies.

Plunkett is the biological mother of the child.

Tuesday night, Mankato Public Safety responded to a report of a kidnapping and burglary on North 6th Street. Accorrding to court documents, the child was transferred to foster care on Dec. 2nd. Police say Plunkett broke into the residence and then took her son, then drove her SUV up I-35. She was eventually taken into police custody on a traffic stop in Rice County before being transferred to the Blue Earth County Jail where she is currently being held.

