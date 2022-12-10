Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — There were “multiple fatalities” when a vehicle carrying at least some Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, Maine State Police said.

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.

Three survivors, all Maine Maritime Academy students, were taken to local hospitals, troopers said.

A state police spokesperson declined to say how people many died or if any of the dead were Maine Maritime Academy students. It will take time to identify the victims and sort out those details, the spokesperson said. The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

Friday was the last day of fall classes at Maine Maritime Academy, and the institution tweeted a congratulation to students.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

Drive-thru toy drop-off for Toys for Tots begins this weekend
Portland family living in fear after attempted home invasion.
Family living in fear after attempted home invasion: ‘He was looking at both of us’
A tribute to journalist Grant Wahl is show on a screen before the World Cup quarterfinal soccer...
Memorial to American writer Wahl placed at World Cup game
Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León is pictured in the photo from Oct. 19, 2022.
Los Angeles council member involved in fight with activist