Foggy, slippery roads tonight

Mist and fog is sporadic around the area tonight. Combine this with some slippery and possibly icy roads, and we have some dangerous driving conditions. Please use extra caution if you are out and about tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 18 degrees. Tomorrow, a high of 29 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Fog is expected to be patchy overnight and into tomorrow morning.

We are remaining dry as we finish out the weekend, but this week will be a different story. A powerful system is expected to come through Tuesday through Thursday, bringing us a lot of precipitation. We could see a mixture of precip types: rain, freezing rain, and snow. The types are largely dependent on where this system tracks. If it moves North, we can expect more ice and rain. If it moves south, we can see much more snow. If we do see more snow, we could see significant snow amounts. Either way, travel impacts are likely with this system. On Thursday, we are expecting to transition to mostly scattered snow for the remainder of the week, but this is still days away, so it is uncertain.

We will know more about the timing and track of this system in the coming days. As always, we will update with new information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.