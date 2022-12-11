Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Foggy, slippery roads tonight

Quiet conditions Sunday
KEYC News Now
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mist and fog is sporadic around the area tonight. Combine this with some slippery and possibly icy roads, and we have some dangerous driving conditions. Please use extra caution if you are out and about tonight or early tomorrow morning.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 18 degrees. Tomorrow, a high of 29 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. Fog is expected to be patchy overnight and into tomorrow morning.

We are remaining dry as we finish out the weekend, but this week will be a different story. A powerful system is expected to come through Tuesday through Thursday, bringing us a lot of precipitation. We could see a mixture of precip types: rain, freezing rain, and snow. The types are largely dependent on where this system tracks. If it moves North, we can expect more ice and rain. If it moves south, we can see much more snow. If we do see more snow, we could see significant snow amounts. Either way, travel impacts are likely with this system. On Thursday, we are expecting to transition to mostly scattered snow for the remainder of the week, but this is still days away, so it is uncertain.

We will know more about the timing and track of this system in the coming days. As always, we will update with new information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Monster winter storm will bring rain, ice and snow next week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
The weekend will have relatively quiet conditions despite a slim freezing drizzle chance before...
Relatively quiet weekend ahead of winter storm system next week
The weekend will have relatively quiet conditions despite a slim freezing drizzle chance before...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-09-2022 - clipped version