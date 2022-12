MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West girls’ basketball program (2-2) defeated Winona 66-49 in a Big 9 Conference match up on Saturday.

In the Scarlets’ victory, Lafayette commit Teresa Kiewiet put up 26 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, while teammate Livi Downs put up 19 points of her own.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.