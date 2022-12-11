Your Photos
Mankato author publishes children’s book on climate change

Jodi Dickey
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato children’s-author wants the public to know about her new book- that has a universal message for both children and adults.

Author Jodi Dickey published “Mutt and Jack’s Extraordinary Adventure,” which tackles issues of climate change.

The book uses elements of science-fiction, mystery, and humor to spread a message about taking care of each other and the Earth.

The book can be purchased on authorhouse.com, Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, or Kindle.

Dickey wrote the book in Mankato for three years before moving to Brookings, South Dakota.

Dickey says she created this book after having a dream.

“I want to bring awareness of climate change to the younger generation because they are the most impacted and have to start thinking about it- to come to some solution about resolving climate change,” author Jodi Dickey said. “It’s a very innovative book. There’s a lot of humor and it will leave you laughing in a lot of places. It’s a lot of fun as well as educational.”

Dickey will have a book signing and read-along on Jan. 14, at Vine Faith & Action.

The event is free and open to the public.

