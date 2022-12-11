Your Photos
Mankato Ballet Company invites community to annual Nutcracker performances

Some high school dancers were given their first leads this year.
Nutcracker
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members from the Mankato Ballet Company invite the community to this season’s remaining performances of The Nutcracker.

The ballet company’s annual Nutcracker features a total of 100 members between two different casts with dancers of all ages.

Organizers say there were 31 members from the Mankato Ballet Company who were featured in larger roles.

Some dancers were given their first leads this year-

“I remember since I was a little all sort when I was seven years old, I would always go to the big rehearsals where you get to watch all the big girls dance and I would watch Clara and I said, ‘oh my gosh, that’s what I want to be.’ And it’s like so surreal that now it’s actually happening and it’s like a dream come true,” lead “Clara” & high school freshman Quinn Rassbach said.

High school dancers say that one of the best parts about being in the Nutcracker is seeing all the different age groups come together and communicating through dance.

“The community is amazing. Everybody’s just so happy and we’re also supportive of each other and makes this so much better and so fun. I get to dance with a lot of really awesome people,” co-lead “Clara” & high school junior Grace Goedtke said.

The final Nutcracker performances will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Minnesota State University, Mankato, Ted Paul Theater at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at mankatoballet.org.

