No. 9 MSU wins hard-fought battle over Wayne State
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (10-1) bounced back after suffering its first loss of the season to Augustana Friday night, with a 96-89 victory over NSIC-foe Wayne State on Saturday inside the Taylor Center. MSU’s Trevor Moore and Malcolm Jones both finished with 23 points a piece.
Next, MSU is on the road for a three-game road trip starting Dec. 16 at Sioux Falls.
