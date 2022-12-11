No. 9 MSU wins hard-fought battle over Wayne State

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 9 Minnesota State men’s basketball team (10-1) bounced back after suffering its first loss of the season to Augustana Friday night, with a 96-89 victory over NSIC-foe Wayne State on Saturday inside the Taylor Center. MSU’s Trevor Moore and Malcolm Jones both finished with 23 points a piece.

Next, MSU is on the road for a three-game road trip starting Dec. 16 at Sioux Falls.

