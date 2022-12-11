Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

West steals the show at Mankato East Invitational

By Mary Rominger
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At K & G Gymnastics, the Mankato East gymnastics program hosted a seven-team invitational featuring Mankato West, St. Peter, New Ulm, and Waseca on Saturday.

Mankato West placed first as a team by the end of it with a 142.100. The Scarlets were also home to the day’s all around champion, senior Zoey Hermel, who posted an all-around score of 35.425.

St. Peter placed second in the meet with a 136.00, in front of Mankato East who finished with a team score of 134.650. NUP-NUACS-MVL placed fourth with a 131.525, while Waseca came in sixth with a 128.900.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

The Cougars won an overtime thriller over Luverne, who was previously undefeated.
Mankato East rallies past Luverne in OT thriller
Teresa Kiewiet led Mankato West to its second-straight victory on back-to-back nights.
Kiewiet posts double-double in Scarlets win over Winona
Viewers Choice: Play of the Night on KEYC News Now Sports Extra.
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
Check out this week's highlights!
Sports Extra: Winter Week Two