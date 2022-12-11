West steals the show at Mankato East Invitational

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At K & G Gymnastics, the Mankato East gymnastics program hosted a seven-team invitational featuring Mankato West, St. Peter, New Ulm, and Waseca on Saturday.

Mankato West placed first as a team by the end of it with a 142.100. The Scarlets were also home to the day’s all around champion, senior Zoey Hermel, who posted an all-around score of 35.425.

St. Peter placed second in the meet with a 136.00, in front of Mankato East who finished with a team score of 134.650. NUP-NUACS-MVL placed fourth with a 131.525, while Waseca came in sixth with a 128.900.

