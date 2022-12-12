Your Photos
Fake plastic (Xmas) trees: Nothing to needle about

Kato Living caught up with Laura Sorenson with Brushed Design Co. for more about the pluses and minuses of both real and artificial holiday trees!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It doesn’t need to be watered, and there are no sticky needles to be swept up. Now, they can be more expensive upfront, but can also last for years and still look as beautiful as the day you bought them. One thing artificial trees don’t come with is that lovely pine tree smell. However, there might be a way to change that! Kato Living caught up with Laura Sorenson with Brushed Design Co. for more!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

