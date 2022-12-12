Your Photos
Home team: backyard hockey ice-capades!

Kelsey and Lisa caught up with a local man, Eric Boelter, and his family, who recently built their own ice rink in their backyard rink to make lasting memories.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sometimes, sports are what brings whole families together. Now, when it comes to hockey, for one family, viewing the game just wasn’t enough. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with a local man, Eric Boelter, and his family, who recently built their own ice rink and are enjoying making the most of their backyard rink while also making memories.

