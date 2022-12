MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - No, it’s not a house built for ants. Kelsey and Lisa brought down the (gingerbread) house! Yes, the ladies of Kato Living, with an assist from Vice President of Play and Learning at the Children’s Museum of Sothern Minnesota, Kim Kleven, created a gingerbread home.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.