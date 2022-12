MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a new business in Mankato! It’s called Nautical Bowls and Kato Living couldn’t resist getting the scoop on those healthy delicious bowls, that are gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, soy-free, and contain zero refined sugars, and are made with organic, all-natural ingredients. Grab a spoon and check it out!

