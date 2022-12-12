Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Police search for 2 men allegedly posing as cancer fundraisers during Bengals games

According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to...
According to Cincinnati police, two men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Mildred Fallen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Police are looking for two men who they say pretended to raise money for a cancer organization during Cincinnati Bengals games.

According to Cincinnati police, the men claimed they were taking donations for Stand Up to Cancer during at least two Bengals games at Paycor Stadium.

Stand Up to Cancer works to bring innovative cancer research and high-quality treatments to patients, and over $746 million has been pledged toward these efforts, according to its site.

Police say the two men are not associated with the organization and were collecting money for personal gain.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or contact police at 513-352-5442.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

FILE - Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, holds up the hand of Kenneth Walker during a rally on the...
Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting
Police in Boston say a murder suspect attempted to dive out a window when they got stuck.
High-rise homicide suspect attempts to escape, gets stuck in window, police say
Native Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa poses outside a Honolulu courthouse on Oct. 25,...
Kawānanakoa, considered last Hawaiian princess, dies at 96
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Trump to release book of letters amid 2024 campaign
Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco is seen in this file photo.
Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle