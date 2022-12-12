Professionals to convene during Mental Wellness Expo tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will host the inaugural Never Give Up, 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness tomorrow.

The event will involve two sessions, an afternoon session for mental health professionals and an evening session, starting at 6:00 pm, for the general public. No registration is required.

The evening session will begin with a mental health resource fair.

Mental health providers and vendors will be on site providing information about various mental health services and resources, as well as offering selfcare and take home items for attendees.

Following the fair, American Suicide Prevention Speaker and Survivor Kevin Hines will speak at 7 p.m. about his experience and road to recovery.

