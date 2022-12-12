WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Get ready for a wild week of weather! A powerful and slow moving storm system will bring all types of winter precipitation in multiple waves starting late tonight and continuing through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The first wave will start late tonight into Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. As temperatures warm into the mid 30s on Tuesday, precipitation will change to all rain, which could be heavy at times. For Mankato and locations to the south, precipitation will likely stay in the form of rain through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain could be heavy with a half inch to an inch of rain possible during this time. It will also be very windy with gusts to 40+ mph likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, so periods of freezing rain or icy conditions will be possible. North and west of the Mankato area it will be slightly colder, which means that there will likely be more ice and snow with the rain. We will get a break from the rain and wind Wednesday, although off and on showers will still be possible. By late Wednesday, temperatures will begin to drop and rain showers will change back to freezing rain and snow. Wave two will begin as colder temperatures move in Wednesday night, causing rain to change to all snow, which will continue, off and on, through Friday, possibly into Saturday. As of now, it looks as though a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is possible across much of our region. It’s still too early to be certain regarding snow totals, so that 3 to 6 inch forecast could change. Keep in mind that the system is still developing over Nevada and will move in over the next 24 to 36 hours. Check the weather and check it often because this forecast will change depending on where this system ultimately tracks. We are right on the rain snow line, and small movements in the system could make a big difference. Stay tuned… We will keep the updates coming.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS

Rest of this afternoon

Cloudy with steady temperatures in the low 30s.



Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy. Areas of blowing snow are possible late. Areas of light freezing drizzle or freezing rain mixed with light snow will be possible after 2am. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by daybreak.





Tuesday

Cloudy and very windy with rain, freezing rain and light snow in the morning. Precipitation will change to all rain by around noon. High temps will be in the mid 30s with wind from the Southeast at 25-35 mph gusting to 45 mph.



Tuesday night

Cloudy and windy with rain likely. There could be areas of freezing drizzle or freezing rain at times, depending on the temperature. Lows will drop into the low 30s.



Wednesday

Cloudy and less windy with scattered light showers. High temps will be in the mid to upper 30s. Rain will change to freezing rain and snow as temperatures drop on Wednesday night.



Thursday and Friday

Snow and wind likely. It's still early to get specific with snowfall amounts, but accumulation will be likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.