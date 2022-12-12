Your Photos
Winter storms expected this week

Large amounts of precipitation possible
KEYC News Now
By Emily Merz
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight, we are seeing fog around the region, with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for some counties until 9am Monday.

Many areas are also under a Winter Storm Watch from Monday night through Wednesday morning.

Starting late Monday night, we will see mixed winter precipitation make its way into the region, becoming widespread by Tuesday morning. We could see a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Temperatures are near freezing, so it could be a mix of everything. This will remain in the area all day on Tuesday, continuing overnight into Wednesday. Mid day on Wednesday, we will be dry for a little bit. By Thursday and into Friday, we may see this precipitation switch to all snow, and remain scattered through both days.

Because of the amount of precipitation possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, if we see mostly snow, it could be a large amount of it, but at this time we are more likely to see mostly rain, freezing rain, and sleet. Either way, travel impacts are likely.

While exact timing and precipitation types are still uncertain, we will know more in the coming hours.

By next weekend, we are expecting to be dry, before we see much colder temperatures early the following week.

