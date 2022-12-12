Your Photos
Xcel prepares for upcoming snow and freezing rain

Freezing rain can coat power lines, possibly causing outages.
Freezing rain can coat power lines, possibly causing outages.(Source: cNews/Antwone Johnson Sr.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Xcel Energy has increased staffing and shared tips for combating the severe weather predicted to hit the Midwest this week.

As snow, freezing rain, and wind are predicted for the region, Xcel Energy is staging employees who will work to get the lights back on if customers lose power.

“Xcel Energy has increased staffing levels and put operational plans in place to make sure key employees, including line workers, are available and able to respond to outages that may occur due to severe weather,” read an Xcel Energy press release shared Monday.

The company also offered tips for reporting outages and staying informed.

Reporting an outage

Customers can help Xcel Energy with power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have the following ways to report outages:

  • Through the My Xcel Energy mobile app, available in the Apple App Store and through Google Play
  • Online at xcelenergy.com/out
  • Via text by texting ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage, or texting STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage.
  • By calling 1-800-895-1999 and following the prompts—the automated phone reporting system lets customers report outages in less than 60 seconds. Once the cause of the problem is identified, the system or an Xcel Energy representative will provide customers with an estimated restoration time when available.
Staying informed

If outages occur, it’s important for customers to have access to the most recent updates about their power restoration. Customers can stay informed by using the My Xcel Energy mobile app or visiting the Xcel Energy website. The website has an outage map that displays information on the number of customers out and the expected time for restoration when available. Customers can also stay informed by following Xcel Energy on Facebook and Twitter.

Staying safe
  • Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume an electric line, even one that is on or near the ground, is energized and therefore dangerous. Never, under any circumstance, touch or move a downed power line. If you come across a downed power line, leave the area and report it immediately by calling 1-800-895-1999.
  • Build a home emergency kit. Xcel Energy recommends assembling an easily accessible kit that can be used in the event of a power outage. Useful items may include:
    • Xcel Energy phone numbers - 1-800-895-1999 for residential or 1-800-481-4700 for business
    • Battery-powered radio or television
    • Flashlights
    • Batteries
    • Back up phone chargers
    • A phone that does not require electricity
    • Non-electric alarm clock
    • Bottled water and nonperishable food
    • Manual can opener
    • First aid kit
    • Extension cords (for partial outages)
    • Manufacturer’s instructions on how to manually open power-operated doors (e.g., garage doors)
  • Heating safety: If using a space heater, make sure the heater has the label showing it is listed by a recognized testing laboratory, and read the manufacturer’s instructions and warning labels. Additionally, inspect heaters for cracked or broken plugs and connections; don’t use it if they are frayed, worn or damaged. Never leave a space heater unattended. Turn it off when leaving a room and don’t go to sleep with a space heater on. Additionally, Xcel Energy offers rebates and incentives to install energy efficient furnaces and insulation.
  • Observe food safety. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food safety is directly related to the temperature of the food. To maintain refrigerator and freezer temperatures, keep doors closed as much as possible. A full freezer will stay at freezing temperatures for approximately two days and a half-full freezer approximately one day. Visit the USDA website for more information.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

