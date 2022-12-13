Your Photos
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato continues to discuss options for revitalizing the corridor in lower North Mankato.

The main goal of the city is to keep the traffic flowing as smoothly as possible while giving opportunities for additional streetscape with a specific focus on pedestrians. Belgrade Avenue’s conversion to a three-lane street with the addition of a roundabout at Range St. would allow for wider sidewalks and more green space.

