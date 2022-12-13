Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Armed man arrested after standoff at Washington courthouse

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down for several hours on Monday as authorities negotiated with and later arrested an armed man in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said.

The standoff at the county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, began at around 12:30 p.m., The Herald reported. The man was taken into custody about three hours later, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was hurt.

Selena Rios told the newspaper that she came to the courthouse with her 5-year-old child around 12:25 p.m. and that the armed man walked in right after them.

She said the man appeared to have several rifles and a bulletproof vest. He refused to put them down when ordered by officers, Rios said by text message. Officials moved her and her son to a small room as the courthouse went into lockdown, she said.

Other buildings at the governmental campus were also locked down, and nearby streets were closed. No further information was immediately released.

An armed suspect in custody following a standoff with police at the Snohomish County courthouse. (KING)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
Nicollet County road rage incident being investigated
FILE – Authorities said former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas.
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas, US authorities say
Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift
Joey Batt drives to the basket against Wayne State on Dec. 10.
Joey Batt named NSIC South Player of the Week