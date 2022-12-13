Belgrade Avenue upgrade in works

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

In a council work session Monday the city of North Mankato continued to discuss different options for revitalizing the corridor. Their main goal is keeping the traffic flowing as calmly as possible, while giving opportunities for additional streetscape-- with a specific focus on pedestrians. Belgrade’s conversion to a three-lane road with the addition of a roundabout at range street would allow for wider sidewalks and more greenscape.

North Mankato Bolton & Menk City Engineer Dan Sarff said “Narrower street section allows us to widen the sidewalks-- which provides opportunities for the businesses down there, hospitality businesses, to do maybe do some outside seating, and additional streetscape just enhance the sidewalk areas.

The sidewalks currently do not abide by ADA standards. North Mankato has yet to decide on a final plan.

