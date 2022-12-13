Dangerous driving behaviors on the rise

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A new report from AAA has come out to reveal unsafe driving has increased in recent years.

According to the AAA Foundation study, the rise in risky behaviors including speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving under the influence increased between 2020 and 2021.

Traffic fatalities have also increased.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates just over 42 thousand people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2021. A 10 percent increase from the year before.

The NHTSA points to dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding and not using seatbelts as the main contributors for the increase in fatalities.

