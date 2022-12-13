Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Dig ‘N Pink volleyball fundraiser donates $20,000 to the Mankato Clinic Foundation

Local high school volleyball teams raise awareness and funds for local cancer patients
Dig ‘N Pink fundraiser donates $20,000 to the Mankato Clinic Foundation
Dig ‘N Pink fundraiser donates $20,000 to the Mankato Clinic Foundation(Mankato Clinic Foundation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every October, the Dig ‘N Pink campaign raises awareness for breast cancer and money for local cancer patients. High school volleyball teams: Cleveland, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Loyola and St. Clair high schools, participated in the annual fundraiser and raised more than $20,000 at Dig ‘N Pink volleyball matches.

High school volleyball players took the lead in raising money and awareness. Fundraising efforts included t-shirt sales, silent auctions and donations from area businesses. Mankato Clinic Oncology and Breast Health staff attended the matches and shared information about breast health, early detection and mammograms.

When a friend was facing breast cancer, Melissa Strachan of North Mankato started Dig ‘N Pink in 2009 with two high school volleyball teams.

“Through Dig ‘N Pink we raise funds to help local cancer patients with expenses. Our high school players learn the impact cancer can have on families and the importance of giving back to the community,” Strachan said.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation accepted a generous donation of $20,000. The money is used to purchase $100 gift cards for patients being treated for cancer at Mankato Clinic. Dig ‘N Pink also donates funds directly to local families impacted by cancer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

The food assistance will be offered in-person only on December 14, from 3-7 p.m. in The...
Salvation Army to offer Christmas food vouchers on Dec. 14
FILE — A Nicollet County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated KEYC file photo.
Nicollet County road rage incident being investigated
Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift