MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Women’s basketball player Joey Batt is named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) South Division Player of the Week.

Batt is averaging 17.2 points and 3.3 assists per game. The Mavericks will be back in action Friday at Sioux Falls.

