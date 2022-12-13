Your Photos
Man hospitalized following standoff; mental health crisis

The man reportedly was having a mental health crisis and a handgun was involved. According to...
The man reportedly was having a mental health crisis and a handgun was involved. According to authorities, the 51-year-old man surrendered to police after a one-hour, fifteen minute stand-off and was taken to the hospital.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GAYLORD, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was taken into custody and hospitalized following an incident at Michaels Foods in Gaylord yesterday.

Gaylord’s police department says they were called for a welfare check on a semi-truck driver around 11:30 a.m.

The man reportedly was having a mental health crisis and a handgun was involved.

According to authorities, the 51-year-old man surrendered to police after a one-hour-and-fifteen-minute standoff and was taken to the hospital.

Gaylord police said no one was injured.

