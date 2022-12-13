Mankato Salvation Army offering Christmas food vouchers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will be offering Christmas food vouchers this week.

The vouchers will be offered in person only on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at the The Salvation Army’s Youth Center.

No appointment is needed but the service is for Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents only.

The head of the household must be present and provide a state issued I.D., proof of government assistance and a current bill verifying residence.

The vouchers will be for non-taxable grocery items only with a set limit of 50 dollars per household.

These are limited to the first 200 families that qualify and come in for the signups.

Families who recieve the vouchers can redeem them at the Cub Foods located on South Riverfront Drive.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.