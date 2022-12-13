Nicollet County road rage incident being investigated

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of road rage that was reported on Thursday, Dec. 8.

A driver reported a black Cadillac was driving erratically on westbound Highway 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The driver reporting the incident said the driver of this Cadillac flashed a handgun as it was passing the vehicle. Authorities say the person reporting this incident followed the Cadillac and was able to provide emergency dispatchers a vehicle description that led authorities to the Cadillac. No charges have been filed, but the suspect did give a statement to authorities.

A Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a New Ulm Police Department officer assisted with the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.