Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Nicollet County road rage incident being investigated

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of road rage that was reported on Thursday, Dec. 8.

A driver reported a black Cadillac was driving erratically on westbound Highway 14 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The driver reporting the incident said the driver of this Cadillac flashed a handgun as it was passing the vehicle. Authorities say the person reporting this incident followed the Cadillac and was able to provide emergency dispatchers a vehicle description that led authorities to the Cadillac. No charges have been filed, but the suspect did give a statement to authorities.

A Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a New Ulm Police Department officer assisted with the traffic stop.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week

Latest News

Metro Public Works officials are encouraging drivers to stay off the road if possible and keep...
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift
The 200 block of Belgrade Ave. in North Mankato may soon get a facelift
Joey Batt drives to the basket against Wayne State on Dec. 10.
Joey Batt named NSIC South Player of the Week
File Photo
Public Safety and Public Works have reminders to keep you and your family safe