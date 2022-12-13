Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Orange juice prices are on the rise

Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the...
Officials say extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Florida’s orange crop is expected to fall to its lowest level since before World War II.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Florida farmers are expected produce about 20 million boxes of oranges.

That would be a 51% drop from 2021 and the smallest crop since the 1936-1937 season.

Officials said extreme weather, including hurricanes, and a citrus disease are to blame for the low supply.

This will cause orange juice prices at the grocery store to rise accordingly, and some analysts say this upward trend in cost will likely continue in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

A Patriot missile battery may soon be heading to Ukraine.
US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine
File - Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday.
FTX’s Bankman-Fried charged by US for ‘scheme’ to defraud
From the left, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska,...
Donors pledge millions to get Ukraine through winter, bombing
Inflation
A slowdown in US inflation eases some pressure on households
Police said Emily Deese stabbed her mom and dad in their own home.
Woman accused of stabbing parents in their home, police say