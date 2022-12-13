Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon.

According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out.

As you can see in this video, crews were on scene along highway 169 working on this pole and transformer that appeared to be having issues.

Power was restored to most customers around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Xcel says they have many crews ready to restore power as quickly and safely as possible throughout the duration of the storm.

