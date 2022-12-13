Public safety and Public works have reminders to keep you and your family safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With more winter weather on its way, Public Safety and Public Works of Mankato have a few reminders to help keep you safe while traveling.

Mankato Public Works Superintendent of Mankato, Joe Grabianowski, reminds the public that now plows are going from the beginning of the snowfall to the end of the snowfall, as well as beyond the end of the snowfall.

Justin Neumann, police commander of the city of Mankato, stressed the importance of slowing down, taking the time to clear snow and ice off of car windows and warming up your car.

A little extra time both on and off the roads may reassure the safety of yourself and others during inclement weather conditions.

