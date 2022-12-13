Qi Gong: Going with the flow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa dived into an activity that’s said to help restore the flow of energy in the body. It’s called Qi Gong, which originated over 5,000 years ago, and is said to help restore the flow of energy in the body. It’s a form of light exercise that involves repeated movements, practiced breathwork, stretching, and increasing fluid movement within the body. So how does it work? Kato Living invited an expert, Lynn Lenarz, the CEO of Chi-Nergy International, to show how it’s done.

