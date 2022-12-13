Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Qi Gong: Going with the flow

Qi Gongan is said to help restore the flow of energy in the body. Lynn Lenarz, of Chi-Nergy Internation visited Kato Living to show how it's done!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa dived into an activity that’s said to help restore the flow of energy in the body. It’s called Qi Gong, which originated over 5,000 years ago, and is said to help restore the flow of energy in the body. It’s a form of light exercise that involves repeated movements, practiced breathwork, stretching, and increasing fluid movement within the body. So how does it work? Kato Living invited an expert, Lynn Lenarz, the CEO of Chi-Nergy International, to show how it’s done.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and...
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
Reid Oftedahl posing with his daughter
Rodeo community supports local member

Latest News

Folks may have seen her around the region. Today, however, Lisa Murphy, known as The Singing...
The Singing Cowgirl: Giddy-up!
For the ladies of Kato Living, the best parts of their job is just looking at special people...
108 Alchemy: gotta see it to believe it!
The Mankato Salvation Army will be offering Christmas food vouchers this week.
Salvation Army to offer Christmas food vouchers
108 Alchemy: gotta see it to believe it!