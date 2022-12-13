Salvation Army to offer Christmas food vouchers on Dec. 14

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army will offer Christmas food vouchers on Dec. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In keeping with this Christmas Season’s theme of “Here to Help,” The Salvation Army is providing a different kind of relief this year. The food assistance will be offered in-person only on Dec. 14, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m., in The Salvation Army’s Youth Center (Door G) – located at 700 S Riverfront Dr. No appointment is needed. The head of household must be present and provide a state issued I.D., proof of government assistance AND current bill verifying residency. This service is for Blue Earth County and North Mankato residents only.

Please note there will be a change in voucher amounts and specifications from previous voucher programs. Vouchers will be for non-taxable grocery items, in the set amount of $50 per household. These are limited to the first 200 families that qualify and come in for signups. No extension of the event will be offered after it concludes. Vouchers can be redeemed at Cub Foods on South Riverfront.

“We are here to help, and this simple and effective way to do so is just one of my deep services we provide to this community,” said Captain Andy Wheeler, one of the officers in charge of the Mankato Salvation Army. “We get to serve this way because God has blessed us with the resources to do so. Being here to help this way feels good.”

Salvation Army programs provide assistance with food, housing, spiritual care and more; for more information visit SalvationArmyNorth.org/Mankato.

