Toys For Tots donation deadline is fast approaching

KEYC News Now at 5 Recording
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Area Toys For Tots collections are wrapping up across the region. The collection box at Store It, located at 2015 Bassett Drive in Mankato, will remain open until the morning of Friday, Dec. 15.

Toys for Tots expects to see an uptick this year of families in need of donations. 149 more families registered for the service this year. Toys for Tots organizers say they ran out of gifts for 11 to 14-year-olds at last year’s distribution, and this year the need for donations is greater than ever.

