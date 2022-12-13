Winter storm continues, impacts likely through Saturday

A powerful, long-lasting winter storm system will continue to impact much of our region through Saturday. Wind and winter weather warnings and advisories remain in effect across the area into this evening. Rain will continue through this afternoon into this evening with areas of snow, sleet and ice to the north and west of Mankato. Temperatures will hold steady or slowly rise tonight into tomorrow as our first round of precipitation moves out. Precipitation on Wednesday will be limited to drizzle and a few scattered showers. As the low pressure system moves northeast, it will slow down and eventually stall over the Great Lakes. Light snow on the back side of the system will continue from Wednesday night through Saturday. A widespread two to five inches of accumulation will be possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa during that time. The system will move out of our region late Saturday into Sunday and will be followed by a wave of bitterly cold, Arctic air. By next week, high temperatures will drop into the lower single digits, with morning low temperatures falling well below zero.

The rest of today will be cloudy with rain. Areas of sleet, snow and freezing rain are possible to the north and west of the Mankato area. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 30s with slightly cooler temperatures to the north and west. Tonight will be cloudy with precipitation slowly ending from west to east. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 30s throughout the night.

Wednesday will be cloudy with drizzle and a few scattered showers. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid to upper 30s.

Light snow will develop late Wednesday into Wednesday night and continue through Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday. This will be a long duration, light snow event. 2 to 5 or more inches of snow will be possible during this time. The wind could pick up a bit on Friday and Saturday, creating issues with blowing snow.

