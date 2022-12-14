Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Feeding Our Communities Partners Backpack food program kicked off Winter break deliveries today, their largest distribution throughout the year.

This year alone, $31,000 dollars in donations will be going to almost 900 students.

Each box has a cost of about $35, which takes almost 150 volunteers to pack and deliver the food.

Year-round, the BackPack Food Program serves students K-12 in 5 area school districts.

”This is our biggest delivery of the year, our most fun day, because there’s some special things that go in the packages. There is frozen items and refrigerator items that generally don’t go out with the with a backpack program. And so that’s really cool for them. And it’s our biggest number of kids that we’re going to serve today. Which also warms our heart,” said Bill Rose, FOCP Board Vice President and volunteer.

Wednesday, the Nicollet Lions Club is matching any donations made up to the first $1,500 raised.

