Broadband expansion project gets the green light in MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Thursday, the programs to expand broadband internet access in Minnesota received close to $100 million in both state and federal funding.

The Federal America Rescue Plan Act will be providing an estimated $70 million in funding for the broadband expansion project. The remaining funding will be provided by private sectors.

A total of 61 projects will take place border-to-border in Minnesota to create or restore high speed internet for 33,000 homes throughout 48 counties in the state.

Locally, Nicollet and Brown counties will share $5.2 million in the broadband investment.

