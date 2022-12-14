Your Photos
Broadband expansion project gets the green light in MN

By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last Thursday, the programs to expand broadband internet access in Minnesota received close to $100 million in both state and federal funding.

The Federal America Rescue Plan Act will be providing an estimated $70 million in funding for the broadband expansion project. The remaining funding will be provided by private sectors.

A total of 61 projects will take place border-to-border in Minnesota to create or restore high speed internet for 33,000 homes throughout 48 counties in the state.
Locally, Nicollet and Brown counties will share $5.2 million in the broadband investment.

