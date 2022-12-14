Driver charged following rollover crash in Estherville

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - Police in Estherville, Iowa are revealing details about a rollover crash that led to an arrest over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, officers with the Estherville Police Department were called to a single vehicle rollover accident.

The driver, Christopher Couts, was still inside the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries.

During an investigation, police discovered the vehicle Couts was driving was reported stolen out of Mclean County, North Dakota.

Authorities later learned Couts did not have a valid driver’s license and they believe he was possibly under the influence before the crash.

Couts has been charged with multiple crimes including 2nd degree theft and failure to have a valid driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be filed in this case

