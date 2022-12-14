Your Photos
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud

Shoppers between the ages of 18 to 24 have the highest risk for online shopping fraud
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - A recent online shopping fraud study by the Better Business Bureau(BBB) revealed in 2022 reported losses in the U.S. and Canada are expected to exceed $380 million with the highest risk category of shoppers between the ages of 18 to 24.

Jenni Stolarski purchased several items of clothing from an online retailer that advertised on Instagram. When she received her purchases, the items received were not as described on the website.

She tried to initiate a return and was told she would have to pay for return shipping to Dubai, then the company stopped responding entirely.

Fortunately, Stolarski used a credit card for the purchase and was able to dispute the charge.

However, to get her money back she had to send a thorough letter to her credit card company, including a letter from an expert showing that the material she received was poor quality.

Although it took time, the charge was eventually reversed.

Josh Planos from the BBB said bogus ads, stolen or fake websites, reviews and business locations oftentimes target consumers before, during and after a purchase.

Planos shared several ways you can protect yourself from online shopping fraud:

·       Be wary of prices that seem too good to be true

·       Beware of recently created websites or sites that have excessively glowing reviews.

·       Use a credit card when possible

You can report bogus sites or suspected fraud to the BBB Scam Tracker.

