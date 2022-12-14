Help Teachers, Help Students fund to provide stipend to each MAPS elementary teacher

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Foundation says the Help Teachers, Help Students Fund reached its goal of raising over $40,000 to support teachers in the Mankato Area Public School District.

The fund will provide a $200 stipend to every elementary school classroom teacher in grades K-5 including special education classroom teachers. A group of volunteers developed the fund at MAF to provide financial relief for teachers who often will purchase items to support students.

“Children are struggling with meeting a variety of needs and teachers often reach into their own pockets to provide school supplies, clothing, snacks and more throughout the school year. Teachers know their students’ needs best,” said Laura Stevens, one of the leaders of the volunteer group.

“Our goal is to show our community’s support and help teachers respond timely to these needs,” said Shannon Sinning, school board member and group volunteer. “We are excited this pilot program has been a success and hope to raise more next year to provide stipends for teachers in middle school and maybe even high school.”

Nancy Zallek, President and CEO of MAF, will present a check at this month’s School Board meeting.

“We’re thrilled that this group of driven volunteers came to us with an idea that we could help make a reality. It’s another example of how our community continues to show its generosity by lifting up others when needed,” said Zallek.

The School Board meeting will be held December 19, at 5:30 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza.

The Mankato Area Foundation is a donor-driven community foundation whose purpose is to improve the livability in Greater Mankato through philanthropy. The community foundation connects donors with causes they care about, provides funding to address key community objectives and convenes individuals and organizations to find solutions for local challenges.

