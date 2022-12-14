Helpful tips to avoiding dry, itchy skin in the winter

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The winter season brings changes in humidity and temperature and unfortunately, that creates perfect conditions for dry skin.

According to a CeraVe survey by Harris Poll among 2,000 U.S. adults, 83% of Americans say their skin feels different in winter than it does during the rest of the year, with 6 in 10 going as far as calling it “unhealthy” during the winter season. 77% of people said dryness was their biggest problem, while 41% said their skin itched more in the winter.

Although 64% of Americans say they are likely to see a dermatologist during the winter, 25% don’t use a moisturizer, proving that while Americans want healthier skin, many are not taking the steps needed to achieve it.

Half of Americans admit to taking more hot showers during the winter months, but only one-quarter realize that the hot showers they are taking can contribute to itchy skin.

Some other symptoms of winter dry skin, you may start to see flaking or rough patches, cracks, redness and a raw sensitive to the touch feeling. It’s possible to experience several of these symptoms at the same time and it’s important to note many people don’t have the same level of moisture in their skin. Moisture varies with age, gender, ethnicity, and environmental factors.

