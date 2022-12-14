Your Photos
Making a statement: kitchen backsplash

35% of homeowners say their kitchen badly needs an update. Typically, the most renovated feature: countertops, backsplashes, and sinks.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we head into 2023, 35% of homeowners say their kitchen badly needs an update! Typically, the most renovated feature in kitchens are countertops, followed by backsplashes, and then sinks.

A study found that 70% of homeowners do not change the size of their kitchen during their renovation but rather they change on a new kitchen feature. Also in that study, backsplashes! The most popular backsplash material is ceramic or porcelain. For homeowners choosing to add this feature, most add it from the counter up to the range hood, but the beauty of backsplashes is you can make it as big or as little a part of your kitchen as you want.

Kelsey & Lisa headed to Independent Interiors in Mankato to see how people locally are making a statement in their kitchens.

